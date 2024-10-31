'Emily in Paris' season five: Where does Lily Collins wish to fly off to after Rome?

Lily Collins 'Emily in Paris' began in 2020

Emily in Paris famed star, Lily Collins spilled beans about the upcoming season five and also unveiled where she wants Emily to go next after Rome.

While talking exclusively with Standard after her performance in Bess Wohl’s play, Barcelona, Collins expressed her wish saying: “I hope Emily comes to London.”

The Emmy-nominated actress further claimed that she has pitching the idea to makers and hopes they listen to her.

“I’ve been pitching that; I’m like, she wants to go to Big Ben!”, she added.

Meanwhile, multiple theories have been circulating on social media speculating where Emily will end up next after Rome. Fans have been saying that her French Visa must have passed it expiration date.

As per the sources, Lily has been ‘following all the theories.’

The fantasy drama begins in 2020 showcased a girl named Emily Cooper, who is an American marketing executive by profession and moves to Paris for work, where she meets Gabriel, a chef. The two develop a complicated relationship.

For season 4, Cooper was seen dating a guy who resides in Rome. The season ended with Cooper staying back in the city as her boss tells her to manage their office in Rome.

Emily in Paris also features Lucas Bravo, Ashely Park, Camille Razat and Lucien Laviscount.