Prince Harry mulls saying goodbye to America?

Prince Harry, who has reportedly bought a new property in Portugal, seems to be in deep waters about his future in the US amid ongoing tensions.

The Duke of Sussex might be thinking to say goodbye to Americans as he seemingly fails to win hearts of the public and the people who represent them.

Some royal commentators still believe that King Charles III's younger son Harry will have to leave the US if his visa row continues, adding that Trump will boot him out.

Sharing his thoughts abut Harry's future in the US, royal author Phil Dampier said the Duke is "hanging on a bit by the skin of his teeth".

The Heritage Foundation filed a 13-page motion to the court on Tuesday seeking to reopen the case. The latest development may see Harry forced out of the US, if it is revealed he lied on his visa application forms.

Last month, a judge ruled hat Meghan Markle's husband Harry's visa documents would not be made public despite his shocking admission of taking drugs.

Harry's revelation about taking cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms in his book Spare sparked a question from conservative think tank, asking why he was allowed into the US.

Royal expert Phil Dampier told The Sun: " This has been going on for about two years now. I think that's fairly well documented that they don't like him, and he doesn't particularly like them."

Phil Dampier went on: "The Heritage Foundation, which is a think tank in Washington, has really got their teeth into this. I think they feel that Prince Harry has been treated differently from other people who've applied for visas to stay in the States."

"If Donald trump gets back in that could be bad news for Harry and Meghan, because he is very much anti them," claimed the expert.

Dampier also accepted: "I think up until now Harris very much had the protection of the of the Biden Administration. At the moment he's hanging on a bit by the skin of his teeth. It's the sort of thing which, if it goes the other way, it might push him back into coming back to the UK."

"I don't think Meghan, if she had her way, would set foot again in this country. She knows she's fairly unpopular. I think she sort of burnt too many bridges."

The expert admitted: "What makes it difficult, of course, is the children. It means that Archie and Lilibet are growing up in America, not seeing, not seeing the king and not seeing their cousins."

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump, in talks with the Daily Mail, suggested that the duke might avoid deportation as his US visa is safe because 'no one cares' about him or his 'unpopular' wife Meghan Markle.

"Truthfully, I don't give a damn about Prince Harry, and I don't think this country does either. I don't give a damn if he did drugs. It means nothing. I can tell you that our father and our entire family has tremendous respect for the monarchy.”

He continued, “You look at this one black sheep who doesn't exactly know where he is, led by a wife that is pretty unpopular, both here and over where you are.”