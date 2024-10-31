Kim Kardashian holds Pete Davidson in high regard despite breakup

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson talk occasionally: Source

Kim Kardashian is still on friendly terms with her former partner Pete Davidson after their breakup in 2022.

A source close to Pete spilled to PEOPLE, “He and Kim still talk occasionally.”

“He’s a good guy, and they root for him,” said an insider.

The source revealed that Pete “is still friends with pretty much all his exes”.

Kim reportedly first sparked romance speculations in October 2021 after her stint on Saturday Night Live Show.

Later, the duo were spotted holding hands on a roller coaster ride at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, and then they met for a dinner at New York's Staten Island.

However, after nine months of dating, PEOPLE confirmed the couple had parted ways in August 2022.

“Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules. They both travel all the time and it was hard,” shared an insider.

Despite their breakup, Kim always remembered Pete in good words and opened up that there’s “no bad blood between her and Pete”.

Gushing about the actor, the reality star said, “He's a cutie. He's literally such a good person, they don't really make them like him anymore.”

“I'm excited for what he has coming up,” she mentioned.

Meanwhile, Pete also dated Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline and they were first seen together in Las Vegas at his standup show back in September 2023.

A month later, Madelyn showed up for Pete during his stint at SNL and the romance bloomed from there.

But after 10 months of dating, the comedian and Madelyn called it quits in 2024.

Sharing reason, an insider told the outlet, “Nothing bad happened between him and Madelyn Cline. It just ran its course.”