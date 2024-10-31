Adam Brody didn’t remember creator Erin Foster’s guest appearance on ‘The OC’

Adam Brody and Erin Foster, 'I assumed it was Sara' on 'The O.C.'

Adam Brody didn’t remember his latest Netflix show, Nobody Wants This creator Erin Foster’s guest appearance on one of his shows from 2000’s, and the actress is not happy.

Foster recently shared with the show’s star that she once had a five-episode role on his Fox teen drama, The O.C., during her time “trying to be an actress,” asking if he remembered her part.

“No, I assumed it was Sara,” Brody told her on The World’s First Podcast, which she co-hosts with sister Sara Foster. “I thought it was Sara until I was doing press for this, and somebody told me it wasn’t.”

Erin joked in response, “I don’t know what’s the bigger insult, not knowing I was on it or thinking it was Sara.”

However, the pair later agreed that they “never worked together” as they never shared a scene, despite Foster's appearance on the show’s five episodes between 2005 and 2006 as Heather, the girlfriend of Cam Gigandet’s Kevin Volchok.

“I was very bad in it. I was trying to be an actress. I had red hair and a different nose, so you don’t need to feel bad about not remembering who I was,” recalled Erin.

“We never worked together and I was bad. Like, I was truly bad in the show, and I had very minimal scenes and none of them were with you, they were all with Mischa [Barton], I think, and Volchok, the guy who played my boyfriend.”