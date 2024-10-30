Diddy faces new allegation by white party attendee

Diddy got arrested on September 16th for charges of abuse, trafficking, and racketeering

Diddy comes under suspicion for another allegation amid the rejection of his gag order on Monday.

A former model who claims to have attended many of the disgraced music mogul’s parties, alleges that she saw “cameras in the bedrooms” of Diddy’s home.

Precious Muir opened up about Diddy’s alleged secret cameras in an interview with The Mirror.

The TV personality told the outlet, “I know a property of this value … So you would expect security cameras in certain parts of the house because you wanna make sure your stuff is safe, your property is safe, nothing goes missing and everyone’s good.”

However, she recalled thinking it strange to allegedly find cameras in the accused rapper’s private bedrooms.

“But in the bedrooms? Why are cameras in the bedrooms? I’ve no idea,” she said.

As per a Page Six report, Diddy’s legal team has denied the claim in an statement on Tuesday, October 29th, saying that “This is a false story.”

Muir didn’t detail upon encountering the secret cameras but she did elaborate that she was sharing an intimate moment with an unnamed athlete when there was a knock at the door and she realised she could’ve been recorded on camera.

“I could have a video somewhere floating around of me being intimate with this basketball player. And I’d have no control over that,” she alleged.

This comes after the Bad Boy Records’ founder’s appeal for a gag order was declined by the New York judge. His trial is scheduled to start on May 5th next year.