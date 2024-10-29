Prince William’s visits to homeless center reflect his commitment

The Passage, the central London homeless center where Prince William volunteers, has expressed that each of his visits feels like a heartfelt homecoming.

The Prince of Wales has supported the organization since he was introduced to it by his mother, Princess Diana, when he was just 11 years old, alongside his brother, Prince Harry.

Mick Clarke, the CEO of The Passage, shared his insights on William's visits, stating, "We see him as the real person. When he comes, he is very relaxed, very chilled."

Clarke noted the deep, almost familial bond that has developed over the years, highlighting the history that connects William to the center since his childhood.

"People who have lived with homelessness are particularly adept at sensing authenticity, and Prince William exudes a genuine comfort during his visits," Clarke remarked.

He added that it’s often evident how the prince feels at ease; "Quite often, you will see his shoulders drop as soon as he comes in.

It feels like he is coming home."

William has openly credited his mother, Princess Diana, with inspiring his ambition to combat homelessness.

In a heartfelt statement, he shared, "I have taken some inspiration and guidance from what my mother did, particularly with homelessness. That has grown more over the last few years."

This commitment is at the heart of his upcoming documentary, which will highlight the first year of the Prince of Wales Homewards programme, showcasing the belief that ending homelessness is achievable.

The two-part series, filmed over the past 12 months, will delve into the experiences of six locations significantly impacted by homelessness, including Aberdeen, Bournemouth, Christchurch, Poole, Lambeth in London, Newport in Northern Ireland, and Sheffield.

Through this documentary, William aims to shine a light on the challenges faced by communities and inspire action towards a solution, continuing the legacy of compassion and service his mother exemplified throughout her life.