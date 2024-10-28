Timothée Chalamet surprises fans at lookalike contest before unexpected end

Timothée Chalamet crashes Timothée Chalamet Lookalike Competition

Timothée Chalamet sent fans into a frenzy with a surprise appearance at the Timothée Chalamet Lookalike Contest, only for the excitement to be cut short when police intervened.

On Sunday, October 27, videos circulated on social media showcasing the lively scene at New York City’s Washington Square Park, where attendees donned costumes representing the 28-year-old Hollywood heartthrob's iconic characters, including Willy Wonka from Wonka and Bob Dylan from his upcoming biopic A Complete Unknown.

Just as fans were posing with their placards and posters, Chalamet emerged from the crowd, joining the unofficial competition.

Fans were left in utter shock as he waved, greeted, and posed for pictures, fully indulging the moment.

However, the excitement quickly waned when officers from the New York Police Department arrived, attempting to disperse the crowd for gathering without a permit.

"You're all gonna get summonses!" officials shouted over a megaphone, urging attendees to leave, as captured in a video by the Associated Press.

A police spokesperson later confirmed to NBC News that at least one person was detained and issued a summons.

Additionally, a video shared by an attendee on X, formerly Twitter, alleged that the event's organiser was arrested, further adding to the chaotic scene.