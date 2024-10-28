Saoirse Ronan’s blunt statement silences Paul Mescal, Eddie Redmayne

Saoirse Ronan receives praises for her bold statement

Saoirse Ronan did not shy away from dishing out a reality check for the men in the room with her simple 10-word statement.



The Little Women, who was a guest at The Graham Norton Show, invited alongside Eddie Redmayne, Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington, the October 25th episode.

During the show, Redmayne, 42, spoke about an interesting thing he learned while training for his upcoming assassin role in The Day of the Jackal.

He shared with the audience that he learned about how to use his cellphone as a weapon if there is ever any danger.

In response, Mescal, 28, made light of the situation with the host. The Normal People actor gestured pulling out his phone and quipped, "Who is actually going to think about that? If someone actually attacked me, I’m not going to go 'phone'."

Norton agreed as he pretended to be caught in a dangerous situation, joking along, “Can you hold on a second?"

Amid the ongoing banter of men, Ronan simply stated, "That’s what girls have to think about all the time."

The Ladybird actress then addressed the crowd, asking, “Am I right, ladies?” prompting a thunderous applause.

The video clip went viral on social media, with the actress applauded for her words.

“Saoirse Ronan gagging men we love to see it,” one user on X (formerly Twitter) worte.

Another added, “The fact that these guys, nice guys, mind are just so unaware is almost terrifying. thank goodness for Saoirse though because we all need a bit more attention drawn to this.”

Ronan was present at the late night show for the promotion of her upcoming war drama film, Blitz.

The actress stars as a single mother who desperately searches for her nine-year-old son George, as he goes missing, during a World War II backdrop.



The film is slated to release in theatres on November 1st.