Angelina Jolie opens up about what makes ‘Maria’ special for actress

Angelina Jolie talks about why upcoming movie 'Maria' holds a special place for her

Maria has struck a deep chord within Angelina Jolie.

The Oscar winning actress, who plays Maria Callas in the upcoming biopic, got candid about her connection to the movie in conversation with People Magazine, on Saturday, October 26th.

Jolie told the outlet that she identifies with a “certain loneliness” in Callas, at the American Film Institute Festival premiere of the movie.

"I don't want to speak too much about it because it's too personal, but there's definitely a loneliness and a work ethic, I may be many things, but I'm a very hard worker, right?" said the Maleficent actress.

The 49-year-old added, "I'm an imperfect person, but I work very hard and she does."

The Academy award winner went on to elaborate that she does not know if she or Callas would view themselves "as anything but a performer and a worker who has a job to do," and shared that they are both "probably very hard on ourselves."

This conversation comes after the movie received a standing ovation at its New York Film Festival premiere in September.

Jolie said at the time, "I’m so happy to be here tonight. And I’m so happy to share this stage with these extremely talented, wonderful people and my dear friends."

Adding, "I hope you see in this film how much we really care for the people whose lives we’re sharing with you and how much they also loved art."

Maria will be out in select theatres on November 27th, and then for streaming on Netflix on December 11th.