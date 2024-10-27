Ryan Reynolds takes hilarious dig at Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

Ryan Reynolds takes hilarious dig at Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift during a show

Ryan Reynolds took a hilarious dig at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift during the recent episode of the New Heights podcast.

On October 23, the Deadpool actor made a surprising cameo, by sending a funny voice note to Travis and his brother Jason Kelce in the show.

Ryan sent a message in order to promote a phone company named Mint Mobile that he co-owns. Reportedly, it also sponsors the athlete brother’s podcast.

Meanwhile, referencing Swift, the father-of-four said, "Hi, it's Ryan Reynolds here for Mint Mobile. If you can hear my voice, it means that you're most likely a football fan or a 30-something-year-old woman."

Blake Lively’s husband continued, "This podcast has an insane crossover appeal that I'm not totally sure I understand, but I think it's great."

The Red Notice star teased Travis by concluding his message, remarking, "Mint Mobile phone plan is what football fans and 30-something-year-old women can all root for."

Ryan’s hilarious message left Travis and Jason in fits during the show.

Later, the NFL athlete praised Ryan and called him the greatest and a good man.