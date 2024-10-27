Patrick Dempsey hints at return to 'Scream' franchise

Patrick Dempsey teases 'Scream 7' return

Patrick Dempsey sparked excitement among Scream fans during his Thursday appearance on Today.

While discussing his charitable work at The Dempsey Center, providing free comprehensive cancer care, he opened up about potential involvement in Scream 7.



Dempsey's character, Detective Kincaid, entered the franchise in Scream 3, investigating Stab 3-related murders.

He later married Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott, with their relationship referenced in Scream (2022) and Scream VI (2023).

Regarding a possible return, Dempsey said, "I'm waiting on the script. There's been conversation about it. I haven't seen anything yet, so we'll see... It's always good to have a job."

Speaking with People magazine, Dempsey expanded on his potential comeback: "In this business, you never know. But if the opportunity arises and becomes real, I'll take it seriously."

Dempsey's upcoming projects include the Dexter prequel, Original Sin, where he'll play Miami Metro Homicide Captain Aaron Spencer alongside Christian Slater.

On Today, Dempsey shared his enthusiasm for Original Sin: "The whole culture has been wonderful. Great people, fantastic scripts and crew. We're having so much fun."