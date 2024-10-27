Sophie Turner shows support for pal Taylor Swift by sweet gesture

Sophie Turner continues to cheer on pal Taylor Swift

Sophie Turner, the Games of Thrones alum, showed her support for friend Taylor Swift ahead of another Eras Tour weekend.

The Joan actress rocked the official merch of Eras Tour as she took a walk around London.

The mom of two was spotted wearing the blue merch crewneck and grey sweatpants on Friday, October 25th, as per fan-posted pictures on Instagram.

She wore a pair of sneakers and black shades to accessorise her outfit.

The actress was present at one of the London shows of Eras Tour but the friendship between Turner and Swift goes years back.

The X-Files actress cheered on the Anti-Hero hitmaker at the MTV VMAs in 2019, and then the pair was spotted hanging out together the following year at a sports event.

This comes after it was reported in September last year that Turner was staying at a place owned by Swift, at the time of her divorce.

“Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year,” Turner told British Vogue at the time. “I’ve never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me and provided us with a home and a safe space.”



