Shailene Woodley laid bare her sustainability awakening

Shailene Woodley has long been an advocate for environmental sustainability.

At Uber's Go-Get Zero event in London, she shared her latest insights on sustainable living and how her daily routine has transformed.

"I spent six months in one place this year, which is the first time I've done that since I was 17," the Killer Heat star revealed.

"Just having a daily routine, it turns out, is so sustainable. I find for myself, when I am in one place for a long period of time, I tend to eat the same thing every day. I tend to be able to meal plan easier. I do most of my own cooking."

The actress emphasised the importance of supporting local economies and infrastructure.

"For me, that looks like farmer's markets and finding a green dry cleaner and asking specifically, 'Please do not put plastic on my clothes and I don't want the wire hanger, I'm bringing hangers for you.'"

In conversation with Uber spokesperson Jill Hazelbaker, Woodley discussed her environmental activism and shifting attitudes in Hollywood. "For many years in Hollywood, I was called a 'tree-hugging hippie'; there's worse things to be called."

Woodley proudly showcased her secondhand outfit, saying, "Everything, apart from the socks I'm wearing, is secondhand. Most of my clothes are secondhand, and there's wonderful companies now like The RealReal where you can find incredible pieces and then also sell them back."

She acknowledged Hollywood's circular approach to fashion but emphasized the broader industry's environmental impact. "Fashion in general is a massive issue. It's a massive issue when it comes to the environment, when it comes to labor workers; all of it is so complex."

Reflecting on past environmental activism, including her 2016 arrest during the Dakota Access pipeline protests, Woodley affirmed, "I'd do it again in a heartbeat."



The Robots star's upcoming projects include a Janis Joplin biopic and her Broadway debut in Leslye Headland's Cult of Love play.