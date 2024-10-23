King Charles, Camilla issue personal message as they jet off to Samoa

King Charles and Queen Camilla are excited to commence their tour in Samoa after concluding a hectic and headline-grabbing tour in Australia.

As the royal couple jetted off to Samoa on Wednesday, they penned a personal note for sharing their enthusiasm to visit the Pacific country.

“As we head towards Apia, we can’t wait to visit Samoa for the first time together and to experience the warmth of ancient traditions with your remarkable people,” the message read.

The statement also included a Samoan phrase “Feiloa'i ma le manuia!” which loosely translates to “looking forward to meeting the Samoan people.”

The pair signed off the message with “Charles R. & Camilla R.”

Samoa’s prime minister Afioga Fiame Naomi Mataafa will be waiting to greet the royal couple when they step onto the tarmac for their first-ever visit to a Pacific country.

During his visit, King Charles will he attending the Commonwealth heads of government meeting (Chogm), as the reigning head of the states. The tour is expected to last for three days before the royal couple returns to UK.

The tour is the first international travel for King Charles following his shocking cancer diagnosis in February.

In Australia, the royal couple attended a total of 27 engagements, and it remains to seen how many are conducted in Samoa, especially with the monarch’s health condition.