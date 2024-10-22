King Charles issues pointed statement after facing angry Australian senator

King Charles pays respect to ‘traditional owners’ of Australia in poignant speech

King Charles makes poignant statement about change following the shocking encounter he had with angry senator Lidia Thorpe.

The monarch, who commenced his first tour in Down Under reigning King but also his first international travel after his cancer diagnosis, addressed the parliament in Canberra, with an eloquent speech despite Thorpe's rants

“In my many visits to Australia, I have witnessed the courage and hope that have guided the nation’s long and sometimes difficult journey towards reconciliation,” he began.

He went on to acknowledge the “kind” invitation and welcome by the Prime Minister to say a few words and paid respect to the “traditional owners of the lands on which we meet, the Ngunnawal people and all First Nations peoples who have loved and cared for this continent for sixty-five thousand years.”

Buckingham Palace shared a particular clip from the speech, which seemingly reflected King Charles’s stance on the future of Australia.

“Over the six decades since my first visit, I have, of course, witnessed both continuity and great change,” the King noted.



“It is worth reflecting that Australia’s unique character has endured and also evolved, and that Australia has become a stronger nation as a result of becoming one of the most multicultural on Earth.”

Previously, Charles’ aides told anti-monarchist campaigners that Australia becoming a republic is “a matter for Australian people to decide,” per a report by The Telegraph.

Ahead of the speech, Thorpe went on an angry rant, shouting "You are not my King, this is not your land.”

“You destroyed our land, give us a treaty — we want a treaty, we want a treaty with this country,” she continued to yell as she was dragged out of the venue.