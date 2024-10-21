Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield join forces for 'Celebrity Substitute'

'Celebrity Substitute' premieres October 22 with Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield.

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield are taking their promotional efforts for the A24 drama We Live in Time to a new level as they step into the classroom as “substitute teachers” in the exciting digital series Celebrity Substitute.

Hosted by Julian Shapiro-Barnum of Recess Therapy, the Oscar-nominated duo will be the inaugural guests of this heartwarming show.

The series promises to be a delightful journey as celebrities share their renowned skills with elementary school students.

Each episode features Shapiro-Barnum alongside a celebrity as they visit a public school, fostering meaningful connections with the children.

Described as "the ultimate feel-good series," Celebrity Substitute captures the magic that happens when stars step out of their comfort zones and into the hearts of young learners.

Celebrity Substitute is set to launch on October 22, fans can look forward to episodes featuring Blackpink superstar Lisa and two-time Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles.

Each episode, ranging from 5 to 8 minutes, will be released weekly on YouTube, ensuring a steady stream of feel-good moments to brighten your day.

In partnership with Amazon, each episode contributes to fulfilling the school's Amazon Wish List, ensuring that essential resources and tools reach those who need them most.



