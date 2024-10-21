Liam Payne’s record label ‘quietly dropped’ singer for THIS reason

Liam Payne's contract with his record label was broken shortly before his death

Liam Payne’s record label reportedly dropped him a few days before his death over a number of reasons.



The Strip That Down singer, 31, lost his life in a tragic fall from the balcony of his hotel window in Buenos Aires, Argentina, last Wednesday.

It was reported that the star was “quietly dropped” by Universal Music after holding his second album back from release.

The former One Direction singer did not have much luck in his solo career, as his first album did not stay in the Top 50 charts for long, and his label was not very confident of the success of his second album.

A source close to the late singer revealed to DailyMail, "Liam wanted to make the sort of music he enjoyed but his label believed it wouldn't win over 1D fans so there were disagreements about the way his brand should have been marketed."

They also added that the recent backlash the star received was another reason, "all the memes and jokes people made about him online,” along with budget cuts, played a part.

The insider claimed that while Liam didn’t need financial success from a new album, he would have felt pressurised seeing his other One Direction bandmates succeed in their careers.

Liam’s record label has not officially addressed the situation.