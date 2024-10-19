Director Parker Finn teases ‘Smile 3’: ‘Sky's the limit’

'Smile' director Parker Finn hints at Smile 3 after second installement

Director Parker Finn seems to be planning to make the fans fear a “smile” for the third time.

Following the release of Smile 2, Finn is already envisioning where the hit horror franchise could go next.

The sequel, which stars Naomi Scott as a pop star haunted by a sinister “smile”, hit theatres on Oct. 18, following the success of the original 2022 blockbuster led by Sosie Bacon.

“There are so many exciting roads that Smile could go down," Finn shared with The Hollywood Reporter at the film's Los Angeles premiere on Oct. 14.

"We’ll have to see how audiences react to Smile 2, but what’s great about Smile is there’s an opportunity to tell all kinds of diverse stories, and place ourselves in different worlds that Smile then comes in and invades.”

Speaking to GamesRadar+, Finn hinted that if the sequel performs well at the box office, "the sky’s the limit" for potential follow-ups, leaving fans eager for more.

Smile 2 dives deeper into the chilling lore of the franchise, even bringing back Kyle Gallner’s character to further the story, but the writer also emphasised to Den of Geek that any future sequels would need to feel “worthwhile,” promising a fresh and unique experience for the audience.

With Smile 2 proving to be a hit, Finn's open-ended vision for the series suggests that fans of the terrifying saga may not have seen the last of those haunting smiles.