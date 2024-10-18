'Kate & Allie' creator Sherry Coben dies at 71

Sherry Coben died at 71 on Wednesday October 16

Sherry Coben, best known as the creator of Kate & Allie, has passed away at the age of 71.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed she died on Wednesday, October 16, at her residence in New Milford, New Jersey, following a battle with cancer, confirmed her family.

The CBS show, created by the late Coben, aired for six seasons from 1984 to 1989 and was notably filmed in the legendary Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City, which now houses The Late Show.

Kate & Allie starred Jane Curtin and Susan Saint James as two divorced mothers who live together and raise their children in the same house.

Before making her mark on many popular shows, the writer-producer wrote for the ABC soap opera Ryan’s Hope.

Coben also served as a writer-producer on the CBS television series Bailey Kipper’s P.O.V.

In addition to the 1980s situation comedy, Coben has been credited as the creator-writer orf the Little Women, Big Cars web series.

Outside of work, Coben often mentored young writers, performers and artists.

She is survived by her husband, film editor Patrick McMahon, and her daughters, Kaley McMahon and Jama McMahon.