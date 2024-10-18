Tom Holland, Zendaya share 'surprising' thoughts on 'Spider-Man 4'

Inside Tom Holland, Zendaya's shocking response to Spider-Man 4 draft

Tom Holland and Zendaya are more than thrilled to be a part of Spider-Man 4 as it appears they are pretty happy with the script.

The actor, who is set to reprise his titular role in the 2026 starrer, opened up to the Rich Poll Podcast on Thursday, October 17, about the upcoming instalment.

Holland enthused about the script, sharing that he and his girlfriend Zendaya, who portrays his love interest MJ in the highly-acclaimed film franchise, were ““bouncing around the room” after they went through the draft.

The 28-year-old went on to explain that although “it needs work, but the writers are doing a great job.”

He further added, “I read it three weeks ago, and it really lit a fire in me. Zendaya and I sat down and read it together, and we at times were bouncing around the living room like, ‘This is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect.’

“But there’s a few things we need to figure out before we can get that really going, but it’s exciting.”

Later in the interview, he also discussed the hassles of being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, given that “your film is a small cog in a large machine.”