King Charles releases emotional statement after receiving sad news from US

King Charles III has reached to President Biden to expressed his sadness and sympathy for the tragic loss of life following the devastating Hurricane in the country.
British Embassy Washington's official social media accounts shared the King's message in the wake of the havoc caused by Hurricane.
It states: "King Charles has expressed his continued sympathy with the people of the Southeast United States in the wake of a second devastating Hurricane, and commends the acts of courage, kindness and support seen in our communities."
The 75-year-old monarch, who's set to travel to Australia on October 18, expressed his sympathy over the destruction across the south-east of the U.S. With the death toll now past 200 people and thousands more affected across communities.
It has been described as one the deadliest hurricanes to strike the country. It has struck several states, with North Carolina the worst affected.
