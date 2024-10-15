Al Pacino shares his ‘near to death’ experience with a message about life

Al Pacino, the legendary actor who had done big hits like The Godfather and Scarface, has opened up about his nightmare.

The Oscar-winning actor, in an interview, has revealed a terrific experience of his life that left him shaken.

"It felt like I was close to death," Pacino said recalling the painful moments.



The American actor had difficulty in breathing and experienced extreme fatigue. "It was a very frightening time," he explained.

He explained his fear in his own words, saying: "I didn’t know if I was going to make it."

In a new interview with BBC, the 84-year-old legendary actor went on: “When I opened my eyes, there were five paramedics in my living room. There were two doctors who looked like space spacemen. And there was an ambulance in front of my house. There was something. Then there was nothing. Not no fall, no anything. There was just nothing. Which was uh, in retrospect, was sort of frightening.”

Al Pacino's shared the details of his difficult time to teach the people a lesson about life, urging them not take their lives for granted.