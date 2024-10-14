Ariana Grande joins hands with Charlie XCX for 'Brat' remix album

Ariana Grande promoted her musical film with Charlie XCX.

Ariana Grande has been featured on one of the songs from Charlie XCX’s Brat remix album.

Appearing on the remix album, the Into You singer used the song Sympathy is a Knife, released on Friday, October 11th, to deliver a message to her critics.



In a fragment of the song, the former Disney actress sang, "It's a knife when the mean fans hate the nice fans." targeting this line for her mean fans.



The 31-year-old singer softly sang her verse which included, "It's knife when you know they're counting on your mistakes."



"It’s a knife when they dissect your body on the front page." the verse continued.

Working together on the album was a smart decision on Ariana’s part, as she also promoted her musical, Wicked by recreating the film’s poster with the 32-year-old British singer.

XCX’s new and improved album was different and unique, featuring artists like Billie Eilish, Addison Rae, Bon Iver, and many more.







