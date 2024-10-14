King Charles set for new hefty challenge ahead Australia, Samoa trip

King Charles, who is ready and determined to embark on his tour to Australia and Samoa, is set to face a new challenge ahead.

The monarch and his wife Queen Camilla will be making their first international trip, following Charles’ cancer diagnosis in February, in later this week.

Amid the King’s cancer treatment and its health challenges, the royal may also come to face some hefty demands by his hosts during his much-anticipated visit.

The cancer-stricken royal, who will be travelling with two doctors and spare supply of blood while his treatment his "paused" during the 11-day tour, will also be presiding over a meeting of the Commonwealth for the first time in Samoa.

According to a report by The Mail, 15 nations are ready to place their demands for the U.K. to pay slavery reparations of $240 billion at the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting on October 21st.

Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley, who met with the monarch last month in London, appreciated Charles for remarks over slavery which is “a conversation whose time has come.”

Although, Buckingham Palace has made no comments on the matter claiming that it was a “private discussion.”

Meanwhile, the U.K. Prime Minister handed over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius earlier this month, raising fears over the future of British territorial control.