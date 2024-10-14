Jamie Foxx and Anelise shine in coordinating outfits for her 16th birthday

Jamie Foxx and Anelise celebrate milestone birthday in style.

Jamie Foxx proudly celebrated his daughter Anelise’s 16th birthday on Saturday night, marking the occasion with a stylish dinner at the renowned Mr. Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills.

Anelise, who officially turned 16 on Wednesday, October 9, enjoyed a belated birthday celebration with her father.

The father-daughter duo coordinated their looks in matching athleisure outfits, showcasing a sense of style that perfectly complemented the festive atmosphere.

Foxx sported a trendy gray, black, and white hoodie paired with pants adorned with eye-catching handkerchief designs.

As they dined together, it was clear that this proud papa cherished the special milestone in his daughter’s life, making for a memorable birthday celebration filled with love and laughter.

Anelise stole the spotlight at her birthday dinner in a vibrant red hoodie and matching wide-leg pants adorned with sketches of a pre-historic bird.

The birthday girl is the daughter of Jamie Foxx and his ex-girlfriend Kristin Grannis, and she shares a close bond with her father.

Foxx is also a proud dad to his older daughter, Corinne from his previous relationship with Connie Kline.



This joyful occasion comes as the Oscar winner is set to share more about his life in an upcoming Netflix comedy special.

He faced an unspecified medical emergency in 2023 that required hospitalization, has opened up about his experiences in the special, filmed earlier this month over three nights in Atlanta.