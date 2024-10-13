Demi Lovato’s fiancé Jutes spills beans on emotional proposal

Demi Lovato and Jutes has been linked since August 2022

Demi Lovato’s fiancé, Jutes, recalled how he nearly broke down in tears while proposing to the singer.

During his appearance on the Viall Files podcast on Thursday, October 11, the Canadian musician recalled the moment he proposed to Lovato, 32, by playing a song on his guitar that ended with the words, "Will you marry me?"

"I definitely almost broke down crying a few times," he said with a smile. "I had her team set up some things to distract her."

Jutes, whose birth name is Jordan Lutes, noted that Lovato was not expecting the proposal, which he felt was the perfect moment to do it.

"I wanted to catch her off guard," he said. "We had mentioned wanting to get married and stuff like that."

The 33-year-old revealed that he had prepared several things for the proposal, including practising new chords. Although he admitted he only knew a few guitar chords, he practised it multiple times to ensure everything went smoothly.

The Canadian musician proposed to the Sorry Not Sorry songstress with an estimated 4.5-carat pear-shaped diamond valued at approximately $150,000.

