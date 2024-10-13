Kanye West responds to major accusations amid Bianca Censori ‘divorce’

Kanye West addresses shock claims following split speculations

Kanye West, 47, broke his silence over the recent accusations made about investigating wife Bianca Censori, causing friction in their marriage.



The divorce drama, which started earlier this week, took another complicated turn as reports came out that the rapper had allegedly hired an investigator to stalk his wife while she was abroad, and also to keep an eye on Kim Kardashian’s family, whom West shares four children with.

However, the I Wonder rapper’s representatives have denied all such accusations.

They told Page Six that many of the details in the lawsuit "are simply fantastical and false," on Friday October 11th.

The lawsuit, which was obtained by Rolling Stone, claimed, "A particularly notable task by Ye was to have [John] Doe [Kanye's employee] hire private investigators to follow and ‘tail’ his wife, Bianca Censori, when she was travelling alone to visit family in Australia, without Ms. Censori’s knowledge."

This comes after a report claimed that the 24-time-Grammy winner and the Australian architect, who wed in December 2022, were headed for a divorce and had allegedly told their friends about the decision.

However, Censori and West left the public confused as they were spotted together on a PDA outing in Tokyo just a day after the report.

A source told Daily Mail, "Kanye and Bianca were responsible for the news that they were divorcing getting out there because this is what they both told people."