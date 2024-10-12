Met Gala 2025: Unravel all you need to know about biggest fashion night

Met Gala 2025 is all set to take place on May 5 next year

Star studded Met Gala 2025, the annual haute couture fundraising festival has been announced.

The biggest fashion event, which is set to take place at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, aims to excel fashion vision into something justly significant.

The biggest night of fashion is going to occur on May 5, 2025, exhibiting 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style'.

Considering how fashion has always been a way to express self-expression, empowerment, and defiance, it has aimed to explore the legacy of Black Dandyism.

Referring to the, Slaves to Fashion, a book by Barnard professor Monica Miller, the exhibition will hunt through Dandyism, imposed on black men in 18th-century Europe as the Atlantic slave trade and an emerging culture of consumerism created a trend of fashionably dressed, or dandified, servants.

On the contrary, this will be the first time Andrew Bolton, curator in charge of Met, is collaborating with Monica L. Miller.

According to Vogue, Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and LeBron James will serve as an honorary chair.

The event caters around 450 attendees, including stars, young creatives, and industry paragons each year.

In 2024, the theme for the Met Gala will revolve around, 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' theme.