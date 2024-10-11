Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce address engagement rumours: 'What's going on'

Rumors surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship have been running wild, but sources close to the couple are putting the kibosh on speculation about an engagement.

"It's not true, and the recent erratic and unfounded speculation just proves that media and overzealous fans don't know what's going on with them," an insider revealed to TMZ.

The constant back-and-forth rumours have left fans bewildered. Just recently, people thought the couple had broken up, and now, talk of a secret engagement is swirling.

The latest frenzy started when ESPN commentator Troy Aikman referred to Swift as "The Missus" during the Kansas City Chiefs' win against the New Orleans Saints.

The singer-songwriter was spotted cheering for Kelce at the game, fueling the rumors.

Aikman later clarified on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast that his comment wasn't random. He claimed to have heard Swift and Kelce might be engaged, but this "insider information" turned out to be false.

Despite the false rumours, Swift and Kelce's relationship remains strong. Although Swift missed a few of Kelce's games this season, she celebrated with his family at the Chiefs' recent win.

As fans eagerly follow every development in the Swift-Kelce relationship, it's clear that only the couple knows the truth.