Shawn Mendes postpones the release of his upcoming album

Shawn Mendes' fans are disappointed after learning about the delayed album release.

Shawn Mendes' upcoming album Shawn was initially set to be released on October 18.

The star later announced via an Instagram Story post that the release was postponed to November 15.

"Hey guys, my team and I have decided to push the album release date to November 15," he shared.

"We just need a little bit more time to bring some new inspiration and ideas to life," Shawn continued.

He further thanked fans for their patience and expressed excitement to see them at his upcoming concerts.

Although the singer explained that he needed more time for creative ideas, it wasn’t clear whether he wanted to change the music or if he was referring to the album's promotion.

The news came just days before the album was originally scheduled to drop, leaving many fans disappointed.

One fan said, "Take your time, but this is so last-minute. No hate, but we were literally one week away from the album."

Many were also quick to defend the Stitches singer, leaving encouraging messages for the star.

In a press release, Mendes stated that Shawn will feature his most intimate and honest work in terms of music and lyrics.

So far, three singles — Why Why Why, Isn’t That Enough, and Nobody Knows — have already been released.