Kate Winslet delivers notable speech over big win at Zurich Film Festival

Kate Winslet turned heads with her recent glamorous appearance at the 20th Zurich Film Festival, where she was honoured with a prestigious accolade.

On October 7, the Titanic star received the festival’s Golden Icon Award for her remarkable performance in her recently released movie, Lee.

In her acceptance speech, Kate said, “Thank you to the Zurich Film Festival for this wonderful honour and for recognising Lee, a film that has truly been a labour of love for me, and of which I am immensely proud."

“I am so grateful to the Zurich Film Festival for creating this moment to celebrate our film and to everyone who has been a part of this epic journey," the Mountain Between Us star added.

Additionally, the Grammy-winning actress said Lee has been and will always remain a reason of pride and joy for her.

Kate donned a stunning red dress with a halter neckline and wide-legged trousers for the star-studded event.

The 49-year-old actress flaunted her figure by clinching her waist with a chunky black belt.

She styled her long blonde hair in a messy bun. Kate completed her look with a dazzling pair of gold earrings.

For the unversed, Kate marked her appearance in the film Lee on December 15, 2023. The critically acclaimed movie was directed by Ellen Kuras.

