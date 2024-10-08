Justin Timberlake pauses live music concert for a special reason: Watch

Justin Timberlake pauses live music concert in New York for a special reason

Justin Timberlake has recently won hearts as he assisted a couple to have an unforgettable date night during his music concert.

On October 7, the 10th-time Grammy winner caught himself in the limelight during his live show in New York City when a fan named Donald expressed his wish to propose to his girlfriend Sarah in a live music show.

The 43-year-old musician paused his show to acknowledge a man, who was holding a handwritten poster in the crowd.

Following the fan’s request, Justin made a special announcement to mark a memorable night.

He said, “I see a sign that says, ‘May I propose to Sarah?”

Moreover, after the singer’s heartwarming statement, the crowd went wild and several whipped out their cellphones to record the sweet moment.

“You ready?” the Better Place singer asked the cheering crowd.

The Selfish hitmaker then handed his microphone, and the fan asked his girlfriend, “I love you, you’re my best friend. Will you marry me?”

Sarah responded, “Yes.”

It is pertinent to mention that Justin and his wife Jessica Biel, recently celebrated their 12th anniversary during the singer’s Montreal music concert.

The couple celebrated their special night together in a live music concert.