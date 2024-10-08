New cases lodged against Imran Khan, CM Gandapur after D-Chowk protest

This collage shows, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur (left) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan. — Facebook/Ali Amin Khan Gandapur/Reuters/File

After the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staged a protest at D-Chowk in Islamabad on October 4, five new cases were brought against Imran Khan, the party's founder on Monday.

Besides Imran, several other party leaders have been implicated in these new cases related to the protest last week. Those facing fresh charges include Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and former Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid, who face two cases each.

On October 3, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi had warned the Imran-founded party against launching an "onslaught on Islamabad”. He called on the PTI leadership to reconsider their decision to protest, stating, “No one will be allowed for an onrush on Islamabad."

The protest coincided with the final day of the Malaysian prime minister’s visit to Pakistan and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

The former ruling party launched its anti-government campaign for the “independence” of the judiciary and the release of the former prime minister from jail.

Several PTI leaders and Imran's sisters — Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan — were detained during the protest demonstration on Friday. The case against Imran’s sisters was registered at the Kohsar Police Station on serious charges, including 16 provisions related to terrorism.

A D-Chowk protest case has been filed against PTI Islamabad President Amir Masood Mughal at Tarnol Police Station. The FIR also implicates the PTI founder, the KP chief minister among 34 others in addition to 350 unidentified individuals.

The case filed at Tarnol police station was registered under 13 different legal provisions, including one related to terrorism.

Additionally, another case has been lodged at the Karachi Company police station against the PTI founder, Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, and KP CM's Adviser on Information Barrister Saif under eight serious sections of the law.

The FIR which named 20 other individuals and 250 unidentified persons, accuses PTI leaders Azam Swati and Khurshid of providing financial support.

A similar case has been filed at Ramna Police Station against the PTI founder and 50 unidentified individuals under six serious sections.

Moreover, the former premier has been named in another FIR registered at Golra Police Station under six serious sections. The FIR also names around 30 others and 200 unknown individuals.

Similarly, Imran has been booked in another FIR at I-9 Police Station on ten serious charges. Other individuals implicated in the case include Gandapur, Khurshid and Malik Amir along with around 20 individuals in addition to 300 other unidentified people.