Reese Witherspoon opens up about 'scary' adventure with Harlan Coben

Reese Witherspoon has penned a different genre than her usual writing style with Harlan Coben

Reese Witherspoon took a plunge into the fictional world with Harlan Coben.

During a recent interview with People at Hello Sunshine’s Second Annual Shine Away Conference, the Academy Award-winning actress, now entering the world of fiction, claimed that it’s scary to try new things other than her usual style in writing.

"It's scary. Trying new things I've never done," the Legally Blonde star shared, adding, "I've written children's books. I've written books about my upbringing in the South, but this is just completely fiction, and it's a thriller, so it's a genre book as well."

Although Witherspoon, 48, is already an accomplished author, having published Whiskey in a Teacup and Busy Betty, she felt honoured to be working with Coben, 62.

"That's why I feel really lucky to have a partner in Harlan Coben, who's so accomplished, and he just helps guide me through that whole process," the former Big Little Lies actress raved over her working experience with Coben. "But it's really fun digging into the character."

According to the outlet, the upcoming novel, currently untitled, is slated to be published on October 14, 2025.