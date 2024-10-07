Rihanna celebrates A$AP Rocky's 36th birthday with romantic dinner date

Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky were recently spotted hand in hand on a date night.

As reported by Daily Mail, the couple was photographed outside the trendy Italian restaurant Ambra in New York City on October 6.

Moreover, the couple seemingly stepped out to celebrate the American rapper’s birthday, who turned 36 this year on October 3.

Notably, the Umbrella hitmaker donned a large black puffy coat beneath a corseted body suit. She paired her black pumps with her look and placed a jaunty black hat over her long, dark locks.

For the dinner, the Fenty Beauty founder opted for natural makeup.

On the other hand, Rocky looked dapper in black slacks and a white shirt which he carried with a burgundy tie beneath a white trench coat with black buttons.

For the unversed, Rihanna and Rocky have been dating each other for a long time and made their romance official back in 2020.

It is important to mention that the couple share two sons, named RZA Athelston Mayers, two and Riot Rose Mayers, one.

On the work front, the duo has reportedly collaborated to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late rapper Fatman Scoop who tragically passed away on August 30 this year.