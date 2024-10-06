Halle Berry's 'X-Men' co-star saves Oscar winner from 'deception'

Halle Berry calls out 'shady' tactics in Hollywood

Halle Berry is calling out the "shady" tactics in Hollywood after Matthew Vaughn's claims about quitting X-Men 3.



Vaughn revealed the real reason behind quitting the third film at New York Comic Con in October 2023.

The 53-year-old claimed that the Catwoman actress faced studio deception after she was given a fake script, prompting her to reprise her role as Storm in the X-Men franchise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Vaughn said at the time, “I thought, if you're going to do that to an Oscar-winning actress who plays Storm, I quit; I thought, I'm mincemeat,' Vaughn said during a panel.”

The 58-year-old actress didn't shy away from admitting the truth as she called out the 'shady s***' in the film industry.

Sharing the past interview on her social media handle on Saturday, October 6, Berry expressed disappointment over studio deception.

She wrote in the caption, “Ya just never know the shady s*** going on behind ya back! Thank you Matthew Vaughn for bringing the dark to light.”

For the unversed, the third instalment in the franchise was titled X-Men: The Last Stand and was released in 2006.