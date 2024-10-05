Eamonn Holmes 'unapologetic' in Phillip Schofield's feud

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford announced their separation in May after 14 years of marriage

Eamonn Holmes' animosity towards Phillip Schofield has intensified to the point where he expresses no regrets about his outbursts, which contributed to problems in his marriage to Ruth Langsford.

A source close to Eamonn, 64, revealed that he remains steadfast in his outspoken criticisms of Phillip, which reportedly left Ruth feeling dismayed towards the end of their relationship.

Ruth continues to be a regular fixture on the popular ITV show Loose Women, and sources indicate that she felt uncomfortable with her husband publicly voicing his grievances about the channel and expressing feelings of betrayal.

The couple announced their separation in May after 14 years of marriage, citing that work commitments had "taken their marriage in different directions." Since then, Eamonn has been seen on holiday with his girlfriend, Katie Alexander.

The presenter has not held back in expressing his disdain for Phillip, leading to a feud that has been labeled one of the most significant in show business.

A source told MailOnline: 'Eamonn's dislike for Phillip existed for a long time, but it became very public at the end of his marriage to Ruth. And as his hatred for him and ITV grew, the cracks in their relationship grew deeper.

'Ruth became a bit dismayed at Eamonn for making repeated digs at ITV after they were axed from This Morning.

'Ruth wasn’t over the moon about it . But given she was still a cemented member of the Loose Women family, it made things somewhat awkward for her to have Eamonn criticising ITV.

'But Eamonn loathes Phillip and has no regrets about what he said and certainly doesn’t think he threw him under the bus.

'He doesn't regret any of his behaviour; he believes he's addicted to fame, and he can't believe he's attempted to relaunch himself with his documentary this week.

'Eamonn is trying to move on with his life, and has no plans to ever make it up with Philip.'

But a source close to the presenter said it would be wrong to suggest his comments about Philip or ITV had anything to do with his marriage breaking down.