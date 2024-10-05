New details emerge over Justin Bieber's troublesome '48 hours' with Diddy

Justin Bieber 'thrown to wolves' with Sean P Diddy during his rise to fame

Justin Bieber was reportedly ‘thrown’ to wolves with Sean P Diddy when he was merely a teenager.

The 54-year-old rapper, who was recently charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution, established a close bond with the Baby singer during his rise to fame.

A source opened up to the Daily Mail about Bieber being exposed to the alleged rapper and music producer.

An insider told the outlet that the singer “should never have been allowed to party with Diddy or anyone else when he was a teen.”

The individual further went on to add that the 30-year-old was under ‘bad influence’ when he rose up the ranks of the music industry.

In November 2009, Bieber made headlines after he spent 48-hours at the New Yorker’s home, which came to be known as an ‘unsupervised’ period.

The infamous rapper shared a video on YouTube as he turned to say, "He's having 48 hours with Diddy, where we hanging out [sic] and what we're doing we can't really disclose.”

This comes after Bieber locked himself out of public shortly after learning of Diddy's sudden arrest.

According to reports, the singer tried to wrap his head around the rapper's allegations, ‘struggling’ to grasp the big news.