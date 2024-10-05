Billie Eilish's mom claps back at 'nepo baby' claims: 'My daughter is wonderful'

Maggie Baird defends Billie Eilish against nepotism claims.

Billie Eilish's mom, Maggie Baird, has taken a lighthearted approach to the nepo baby claims surrounding her daughter's success, calling the criticism "hilarious."

In a recent interview with Glamour magazine, the actress and musician opened up about her pride in Billie and her son Finneas Baird O'Connell whom she described as "all-around wonderful people."

Maggie addressed the uproar sparked by her cameo in Friends back in December 2020, where she appeared alongside Matt LeBlanc's character, Joey Tribbiani.

She explained that her appearance was driven by necessity, saying, "I got that episode of Friends because I was about to lose my health insurance."

Reflecting on their family background, she emphasized that both she and her husband are working-class actors who struggled to make ends meet.

"Weeked out a meager living, which afforded us a lot of time with our kids," she shared.

"But the industry is primarily made up of people like us or even those who couldn’t even do that."

Her mother wished people could see her children as the relatable humans they are, recalling a particularly challenging moment for Billie during the Brit Awards when online criticism weighed heavily on her.

"You get a bad review in a local paper, but you don’t have millions of people commenting on you," she noted, addressing the unique pressures of this digital age.



When asked about maintaining balance in their lives as their success skyrocketed, Maggie reminisced about simpler times, saying, "People would always say to me, Is your mind blown that Billie is playing Radio City or Madison Square Garden? but I was like, My mind was blown when she played The Hi Hat in Highland Park," referring to a now-closed 300-seat venue in Los Angeles.

She underlined the importance of family in keeping things grounded, explaining that while stepping onstage in front of thousands may seem surreal, it’s the everyday moments—like family dinners—that truly ground them. "You’re just a family, and it’s all very normal," she said.