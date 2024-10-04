Prince Harry's 'Hashy' nickname linked to his open drug use

Prince Harry has never shied away from discussing his past struggles with drug use, particularly during his tumultuous teenage years, as detailed in his best-selling memoir, Spare.



However, one nickname from his time at Eton has recently come to light.

According to royal historian Robert Lacey in his book Brothers of Brothers, Harry was known as "Hash Harry" during his school days, a moniker attributed to the unmistakable aroma of cannabis wafting from his dorm room.

While the Duke of Sussex has openly acknowledged his use of marijuana during his time at Eton, he later admitted to experimenting with harder drugs as he grappled with mental health challenges following the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana.

Now, his revelations may come back to haunt him as he faces potential legal repercussions concerning his U.S. visa status.

A think tank has raised concerns, claiming that the American government may be showing favoritism to high-profile celebrities like Harry, adding another layer of complexity to the prince’s already intricate relationship with fame and scrutiny.

In his memoir, the Prince opened up about his early experiences with drug use, revealing how his introduction to marijuana took place during his time at Eton.

Reflecting on those moments, he shared, "I don’t remember how we got the stuff. One of my mates, I expect. Or maybe several."

Harry painted a vivid picture of their clandestine operations, describing how they would commandeer a small upstairs bathroom for their gatherings.

"We’d implement a surprisingly thoughtful, orderly assembly line," he recounted.

"One smoker straddled the loo beside the window, while a second boy leaned against the basin. The third and fourth boys sat in the empty bath, legs dangling over, waiting their turns."



