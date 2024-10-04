Kesha says 'my soul needs' upcoming album to 'reclaim my joy'

Kesha was caught in nearly a decade of legal struggles with producer Dr. Luke

Kesha is ready to reclaim her joy after a long and painful legal battle.

In a candid interview with ELLE, the 37-year-old pop star opened up about how her upcoming sixth studio album reflects her journey of fighting for her happiness after nearly a decade of legal struggles with producer Dr. Luke.

Known for her fun and carefree persona, she revealed that her new music will embody that spirit of joy, which she feels has been overshadowed by years of turmoil

"My soul needs this album. I need to reclaim my joy. Because I fought so f***ing long and hard for it,” Kesha shared.

Having founded her own label, Kesha Records, she is also determined to make significant changes in the music industry.

"The music industry should be f***ing terrified of me," she declared. "I’m about to make some major moves and shift this s***." She expressed a desire to “dismantle” the harmful systems within the industry, ensuring that no other artist has to endure what she has faced.

Her latest single, Joyride, marks her first release as an independent artist, and she’s ready to change the world for future generations of musicians.

"It’s really f***ed up that in this country, you can lose the rights to your voice, but you will never lose the rights to your truth," Kesha told Forbes in a July interview.