Prince Harry forced to make heartbreaking decision

Prince Harry was allegedly forced to take a big step against his will amid reports of feud with Meghan Markle over his trip to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly made a heartbreaking decision of flying alone to Britain last week even though it was a perfect time to bring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to spend time with their grandfather King Charles III who's fighting cancer at the age of 75.



After spending a week in New York City without Meghan Markle and their two children, Harry jetted into London over the weekend, fueling speculation that all is not well in the couple’s six-year marriage.

A media outlet has claimed that Harry's solo charity event was a reality check for just how messy the Duke's life has become.



“He has, in effect, trapped himself in America until the kids are legal adults,” says one longtime royal insider, according to New Idea.



“You can’t see Meghan agreeing to him taking the kids to the UK after everything he’s said about their apparent lack of safety.”



Another source told the outlet: “The only way he can bring his kids to the UK, given Lilibet and Archie are both American citizens, is with his wife’s permission.”

Some insiders suggest Harry could have “one hell of a battle on his hands” if he and Meghan, 43, ever were to go their separate ways. It’s highly likely that an American court would insist the children remain Stateside with their US-born mother.

Harry, who claims his home country isn’t safe for his wife and children without official police protection, was between a rock and a hard place as the Duke hoped to meet with his ailing dad while in London this week in a last-ditch effort to get him involved with his royal protection battle.

“Harry will be seeking an audience with the King. He’s worried about his health and misses him, but Harry’s ultimate goal is to get his security detail back," the source claimed.

"This will then give Meghan no objections to bringing Archie and Lili to London some day.”

In recent weeks, reports have circulated that Harry is keen to move back to the UK to support the understaffed Crown. Yet the sources claim it won’t be possible given the fuss the Duke's made about the kids’ safety on British soil.