Joker: Folie À Deux faces backlash, critics call It 'bleak' & 'underwhelming' to oscar-winner

Joker: Folie À Deux labelled as 'most disappointing' sequel.

Joker: Folie À Deux has faced harsh criticism following its release on Friday, with many branding it the "most disappointing follow-up" to the Oscar-winning original.

Critics have raised concerns about Lady Gaga's role in the film, describing it as "thin," and questioning whether the movie's lukewarm reception could put her career at risk.

Despite director Todd Phillips returning, many claim the sequel feels like a "repeat" of the first film, albeit with a musical twist.

They argue that Gaga was primarily brought in for her musical talents, but her character lacked depth.

While most reviews express disappointment, some have praised Joker: Folie À Deux as a "bold" and "brilliant" departure from traditional superhero films.

The film premiered last month at the 81st Venice International Film Festival and hit cinemas in the UK and the US on Friday.

It has sparked a mix of reactions, with The Daily Mail’s Brian Viner admitting it lacked the thrill of its predecessor.

In his four-star review, Viner praised the film for its audacious shift in style, noting, "This film is audaciously different in style from the original—not as electrifying, but bold and brilliant all the same."

He described the plot as centering on Arthur, now behind bars, basking in his celebrity status among fellow inmates and warders alike.

Brendan Gleeson’s character, a sadistic guard, provides Arthur with cigarettes in exchange for jokes.



