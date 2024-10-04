Kate Middleton embarks on key mission to ease King Charles tension

Princess Kate aims to bring major change within the royal family which will ease the tensions of cancer-stricken King Charles.

The Princess of Wales is reportedly planning to hold peace talks between his husband Prince William and the estranged member of the Firm Prince Harry.

In Touch Weekly claimed that Catherine urged her better half to send a birthday wish to the Duke of Sussex, hinting that the Waleses still care for the former working royal.

For the unversed, Kate and William penned a heartfelt tribute for Harry on his milestone 40th birthday.

The source shard, "She told William in no uncertain terms that this is not the time for resentment, they needed to show the world that love and family are front and center of their values, but more importantly she wanted Harry to have this message on his big day."

Speaking of the Duke's reaction, an insider revealed that the birthday messages from the royal family "meant the world" to him.

Moreover, the source shared, "Kate made a point to call him and send a thoughtful gift his way as well."

However, the future King, William still finds it difficult to make amends with Harry. "He loves his brother and always will, but it’s too early for him to sit down for any type of dialogue with his brother."

But, the future Queen, Kate "aims to change this over time" to please his father-in-law, whose biggest tension is said to be his sons' growing feud.