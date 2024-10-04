Jennifer Aniston makes shocking revelation about her childhood's ‘trauma’

Jennifer Aniston clears out childhood rumours about belly dancing

Jennifer Aniston has recently dispelled childhood rumours about belly dancing during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! show on October 3.



When Jimmy asked if it was “true if on Christmas Eve, your family would make you belly dance?”

To which, Jennifer replied, “Yes, anytime not just Christmas Eve.”

“You know. The Greeks love any kind of a family dinner, they would say, ‘Let's get up and watch’ - it's like when you say to your child, ‘Play piano for everyone, let's sing for everyone,’” mentioned the Friends alum.

The Horrible Bosses actress pointed out, “I get such anxiety when my friends do that to their children.”

“I have inner trauma from having to perform and belly dance in front of my Greek aunts and uncles and grandmothers,” she noted.

In 2016 the Morning Show actress told Entertainment Weekly, “When I was a kid, they used to make me belly dance. On Christmas Eve.”

“My dad’s side of the family is Greek, so I would dress up as a little Greek girl, and then on Christmas, after taking belly-dancing classes, I would do that,” explained Jennifer.

However, the actress believed her family had “good intentions”.

“It had nothing to do with Christmas, even... ‘It was just, Let's humiliate Jen on Christmas,’” added Jennifer.