'Joker: Folie à Deux' being called as ‘dull’ and 'pointless procedural' for audience

Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker: Folie à Deux' gets 56% score on Rotten Tomatoes

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga’s upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux had all eyes after the success of the first Joker film released in 2019.

But unfortunately, Joker 2 turned out no less than a disappointment to for the viewers.

The second part of Joker shows Arthur Fleck, played by Joaquin, who is a patient admitted to the Arkham State Hospital expecting trials for the five murders he committed in the previous film.

Even though, the harmonious thriller comprises of a compilation album and a collection of extremely beautiful outfits, but the story failed to impress the viewers.

The critics gave 56% score to Joker 2 on Rotten Tomatoes, also reviewed the film as 'dull' and 'pointless'.

Moreover, Jo-Ann Titmarsh from the Evening Standard wrote: “Despite its fascinating and complex main character, the film is ultimately dull and plodding, taking us nowhere, slowly.”

The Nicholas Barber from BBC wrote: “Depending on how you look at it, this demythologizing exercise is either daring or it’s irritatingly smug, but it’s definitely not much fun.”

On the other hand, Vanity Fair’s Richard Lawson thinks: “It’s startlingly dull, a pointless procedural that seems to disdain its audience”, reports Metro.co.uk.

Todd Philips’ Joker: Folie à Deux starring Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Harry Lawtey and Zazie Beetz is all set to hit theatres worldwide on October 4.