Angelina Jolie ‘waving white flag’ to Brad Pitt as 6-year battle takes toll: Report

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt officially separated in 2016, but their legal disputes have dragged on for years

Angelina Jolie is “waving a white flag” after a six-year-long legal battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

In late September 2024, the 49-year-old actress officially dropped her lawsuit against the FBI for closing the investigation of a 2016 plane incident, which she claimed involved violence from Pitt, 60, towards her and their children.

According to Radar Online, this move signals that Jolie is ready to put the past behind her and end years of legal warfare.

A source revealed, "Angelina is absolutely exhausted by the ongoing battles over her and Brad's kids and the absolutely mind-bogglingly complicated legal case over her sale of their vineyard."

Jolie and Pitt divorced in 2016, but have since engaged in several court battles, from custody disputes over their six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox — to ownership disagreements over their French vineyard, Chateau Miraval.

Jolie, juggling motherhood, her career, and Pax's recovery from a recent bike accident, is reportedly feeling the weight of these ongoing struggles. She appeared visibly stressed and somber at the recent premiere of her new film Maria in New York.

The source added, "Everything is getting really draining for her, and she is skinnier than ever with stress."