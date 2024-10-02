Angelina Jolie seemingly confirms relationship with rapper Akala

Angelina Jolie’s boyfriend, Akala in social media post

Angelina Jolie appears to have made subtle announcement of her romance with rapper Akala.

Following romance rumours since May last year, Akala made a discreet appearance on the actress’ official social media page for her creative company, Atelier Jolie.

Over the weekend, the 40-year-old artist attended a party in New York City hosted by 49-year-old Jolie for her company.

atelierjolieofficial/Instagram

In a photo from the event, Akala is prominently featured just before pictures of the Oscar-winning actress appear in the same Instagram carousel.

The Eternals actress is seen interviewing Mustafa at the Atelier Jolie showroom on Great Jones Street.

Dressed in a grey suit and black boots, the ex-wife of Brad Pitt wore her hair down as she took her seat. Meanwhile, Akala, who was in the audience, wore a black crew neck T-shirt.

This event followed just two days after Akala attended the 62nd New York Film Festival premiere of Jolie's film Maria at Alice Tully Hall in Lincoln Center, New York City.

“Atelier Jolie welcomed Mustafa at 57 Great Jones, hosting a special listening party and panel discussion for his debut album, Dunya, out now,” the caption of the post read.

“Join us in celebrating this stunning 12-song collection, where folk meets poetry. The album is available to stream now on all platforms.”

The event was also attended by Zoe Kravitz, as the actress was also featured in the post, in another slide.

The romance rumours started when Akala accompanied Jolie and her daughters, Zahara, 19, and Shiloh, 18, at the Calabash Literary Festival in Jamaica in May of last year.

An eyewitness noted at the time that Akala was “very protective of them as he shepherded them around.” Six months later, In Touch reported that they shared dinner together in Milan.

