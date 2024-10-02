Elton John reflects on his remarkable career at New York Film Festival

Sir Elton John, 77, made a surprise appearance at the New York Film Festival on October 1, performing at the U.S. premiere of the documentary Elton John: Never Too Late.

The singer-songwriter was accompanied by his husband, David Furnish, who co-directed the film with R.J. Cutler.



John took the stage, singing Tiny Dancer while playing the piano, and later delivered a heartfelt speech about his remarkable life and career.

"There's always been music through the good times and bad times. I've always relied on music to pull me through. Even when I was in my darkest times, I still played music, I still recorded music, so I have to say thank you to music for being the most incredible inspiration to me throughout my whole life."

He reflected on his early success, saying, "When I first became successful in those first five years, it was wonderful. It was all I wanted. I wanted people to love the songs, buy the records."

However, John noted that his life changed dramatically after getting sober in 1990. "I began to understand what was missing from my life: humility, gratitude, and faith. I had to build a foundation. Yes, music is wonderful. Fame is wonderful. But it didn't satisfy me. Something was missing."

John credited finding true happiness with his husband, David Furnish, and their children. "I've never felt happiness like I have now... I'm 77 years of age, I've done all there is to do."

The documentary, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, explores John's career from his early years to his final performance at Dodgers Stadium in November 2022.

The film features archival footage, interviews with Lyricist Bernie Taupin, the late John Lennon, and Dua Lipa, and a new song by the five-time Grammy winner.