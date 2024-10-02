Joaquin Phoenix ignites marriage rumours with Rooney Mara

Joaquin Phoenix starts Rooney Mara marriage rumours

Joaquin Phoenix teased maybe being married to his longtime partner Rooney Mara.

The fans of the Joker star are supposing that the actor has secretly married Mara, after he subtly referred to her as his “wife”, during a conversation on the Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso podcast’s Sunday episode.



He called the American actress his “wife” while talking about how he prepared his 2020 Oscars speech. Phoenix said he crafted the monologue while talking with, as he said, “my mom and my wife.”

Phoenix confirmed that it was indeed Mara who he referred to as “wife”, by mentioning her by name later in the chat.

“Rooney was like, ‘That’s what you should say!'” he shared.

However, throughout the actor's entire conversation on the podcast with Fragoso, he didn’t give a clear statement on the status of his marriage.

Mara and Phoenix initially met on the set of Spike Jonze's film Her in 2012. The pair didn’t get involved romantically until meeting each other again on the set of Mary Magdalene after a few years. They got engaged in 2019.

“She’s the only girl I ever looked up on the internet,” Phoenix told Vanity Fair about Mara in a 2019 interview.

“We were just friends, email friends. I’d never done that. Never looked up a girl online.”